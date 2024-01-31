Sandbridge residents: Why Virginians should be aware of 2 bills on energy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two bills that are set to be reviewed by Virginia House and Senate committees could allow energy companies to move forward with projects without gaining approval from the local municipality.

According to Virginia’s Legislative Information System, SB 567 and HB 636 “Establishes a procedure under which an electric utility or independent power provider (applicant) is able to obtain approval for a certificate from the State Corporation Commission for the siting of an energy facility rather than from the governing body of a locality.”

This has some residents of Sandbridge alarmed because it could affect a project proposed by a company called Avangrid.

“I think all Virginians should be concerned that the state legislature would want to override what is typically reserved for a municipality or a local community, and that’s the right to determine the best way to use land,” said Joe Bourne. “I mean, that’s why we write comprehensive plans.”

Bourne is a volunteer spokesperson for Protect Sandbridge Beach Coalition.

“The Protect Sandbridge Beach Coalition started as a response to Avangrid’s Kitty Hawk offshore wind proposal and their desire to make landfall for their cables in Sandbridge and then run a cable routing through Virginia Beach,” Bourne explained.

He says the coalition is not against wind energy, and he wanted to make it clear that this project is separate from Dominion Energy’s wind farm off Virginia Beach.

As far as Avangrid, Bourne says “Their intent was to land what they call their export cables or the cables that come from the offshore wind farm into land, right here in Sandridge, right in the public parking behind the market.”

News 3 reached out to Avangrid but has not yet received a response.

In the Fall of 2023, Virginia Beach City Council announced it would not support Avangrid’s project at that time, though there was never a formal vote.

A spokesperson for the City of Virginia Beach responded to News 3’s inquiry, writing, “Council authorized City Legislative Affairs staff to oppose both companion bill.”

“We have taken a position that the City would be in opposition of these bills,” Councilwoman Barbara Henley stated.

The bills are expected to be heard by the Senate Labor and Commerce Committee on Monday.