New monthly flea market launching in Norfolk’s Waterside District

NORFOLK, Va. — An exciting new monthly event is coming to Norfolk’s Waterside District.

The Norfolk Flea Market will take place at Waterside every first Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting in March.

At the flea market, attendees can browse and buy vintage items, art, antiques, and more from about 75 vendors, event organizers say.

“The Norfolk Flea Market will transform Waterside District into a haven for aficionados of oddities, curiosities, and all things unique,” event organizers shared.

The monthly markets are geared toward people of all ages and interests. Vendors will set up their displays both inside and outside.

Event organizers say in addition to browsing the vendors’ goods, attendees can expect “entertainment, nostalgic delights… [and] good vibes.”

If you’re interested in applying to be a vendor, click here for more information.