Saturday's 3 Things to Do: Tacos, Adult Night at the Zoo & Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour

We're dodging raindrops again Saturday, but there's still plenty to do where we live. News 3 breaks down three events.

Norfolk Taco Festival returns:

The Norfolk Taco Festival returns to Downtown Norfolk's Waterside District on Saturday and Sunday, July 13 and 14.

General admission is $10 with hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. VIP tickets are $55 with hours starting at noon both days. The festival is featuring nearly 30 vendors with 80 styles of tacos.

There are a number of other events to enjoy, including piñata smashing, mechanical bull riding and Lucha Libre wrestling.

Virginia Zoo's Adult Night (SOLD OUT):

Saturday night at the Virginia Zoo is for adults only.

The 21-and-up event in Norfolk runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket holders can grab a drink and explore the Virginia Zoo's many exhibits, featuring animals from around the world. The zoo also promises bounce houses and lawn games for the "inner" child.

Tickets should be purchased in advance. The cost for non-members are $35.

Sam Hunt's Locked Up Tour arrives in Virginia Beach:

Country superstar Sam Hunt makes his return to Virginia Beach on Saturday night with his Locked Up Tour.

The stop at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater features Russell Dickerson and George Birge. The show begins at 7 p.m.

Lawn tickets start at around $49 and the final price will include parking.