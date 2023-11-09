Second man convicted in failed deadly Pasquotank prison escape; victim's family relieved

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — A second man has been convicted and sentenced to death in the failed, deadly prison escape that happened at the Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

News 3 heard from a family member of one of the victims. Veronica Darden wasone of four correctional workers killed. Darden's husband, Eric Darden says he’s relieved that a second man has been convicted.

"When your wife goes to work, you expect her to come home, but she never came back," Darden said.

Darden says October 12, 2017, forever changed his life when his wife was killed in the prison escape attempt.

More than 6 years later, 35-year old Wisezah Buckman was convicted and sentenced to death.

Four inmates were charged with first degree murder. Two of the men, Buckman and Mikel Brady, have been convicted and sentenced to death. Brady was sentenced to death in 2019. Two other men are awaiting trial.

"Two down and two to go," Darden said. "It’s a weight lifted off but it’s not going to bring her back. It’s nice to find out we’re getting justice for what happened to her."

His wife Veronica Darden oversaw a sewing plant at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

"They killed a woman who fed them, took care of them, and you turn around kill em," Darden said. "It’s like the bit the hand that fed them."

The other correctional workers killed at the Pasquotank Correctional failed prison escape were Geoffrey Howe, Wendy Shannon and Justin Smith.

The District Attorney in the case, Jeff Cruden, issued a statement saying in part:

"The families of the victims had to relive again the brutal slayings of their loved ones. But they have been resolute from the beginning to ensure that justice is served in each case.”

The Pasquotank Correctional Institute says security measures have been enhanced since the attempted escape in 2017.