Second Pasquotank Co. suspect found, suffering from 'long outdoor exposure'

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. — Sheriff Tommy Wooten says the second suspect, Bradley Ferris, wanted in connection to shooting at a Pasquotank County sheriff's deputy, has been arrested.

The sheriff says around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, they received a call of a white male resembling Ferris's description knocking on resident's doors in the 3100 block of Main St. Ext.

Deputies say this area is within a quarter-mile of the Foxhaven subdivision, where the suspects fled on foot Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, they located Ferris walking on Main St. Ext. trying to get a ride from passing motorists, according to the sheriff.

Ferris was taken into custody without incident around 3:49 p.m.

The sheriff says information given to dispatchers included that Ferris was seen walking out of the woods to Main St. Ext.

Ferris was transported to Sentara Albemarle for treatment of "long outdoor exposure" and will be transported back to the sheriff's office for processing before going before a magistrate to determine the conditions of his release, according to Wooten.

Deputies are still searching for the rifle used in Tuesday's shooting incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

