Second suspect arrested in connection to quadruple homicide in Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police have now arrested the second suspect involved in connection to the killing of four people inside a Portsmouth home near the 4100 block of South Street.

Antwan Gore is now in custody after turning himself in Monday evening. He has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Murder in connection to the Maple Avenue homicide.

The other suspect, Raymond Gore, was arrested on August 18 and charged with numerous charges, including aggravated murder of multiple persons.

This incident resulted in the deaths of four people:

30-year-old Georgio Davonta Lee

37-year-old Oleisha Deanna Mears

34-year-old Ashley Merricks

66-year-old Samuel Jones

Police held a press conference announcing the charges and arrest of Raymond Gore in August. During that press release, authorities called for previous coverage of this story, click here.