Second suspect in March 2022 Suffolk homicide arrested in North Carolina

SUFFOLK, Va. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide in Suffolk in March 2022.

U.S. Marshals in Fayetteville, North Carolina, arrested Jonathan Luis Jackson, 23, on Friday, Suffolk police said. He's charged with second-degree murder among other charges.

The case involves the death of Tameisha Goode Rogers, 40, of Chesapeake.

On March 27, authorities were called to the 6300 block of Townsend Place for an armed robbery. The caller said he was in a vehicle when two unknown individuals wearing masks walked up to the vehicle, and showed guns which caused the caller to flee.

Police said they found the victim's vehicle in the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway with multiple bullet holes. A man and woman were inside the vehicle and both received gunshot wounds. Tameisha Goode Rogers died at the scene, and a 36-year-old man was taken to the hospital.

Police said Phillip Jovan Etheridge, 23, is also charged in connection to the case. He was arrested on March 30, 2022.

As for Jackson, he is awaiting extradition back to Virginia, police said.

