Second teen arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Ahoskie: Police

AHOSKIE, N.C. — Another teenager is facing charges in relation to a fatal shooting in Ahoskie, according to the Ahoskie Police Department.

Police were called to respond to the shooting in the parking lot of the Los Amigos Mexican Restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 25. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Ky'un Taylor of Kelford, North Carolina inside a car. Taylor succumbed to his injuries at ECU Health Roanoke-Chowan hospital, according to the department.

On Friday, March 3, police said a 16-year-old boy from Colerain, North Carolina was arrested and charged with first degree murder in relation to the shooting.

The following week, the department said a second teenager, 18-year-old Martavious Nykeem Fennell-Laskey from Rich Square, North Carolina, was arrested on Wednesday, March 8. He was also charged with first degree murder, and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, March 10.

Following the investigation and arrests, Chief Asbell commended those who worked on the case.

"I want to thank the members of my criminal investigations division for their hard work and long hours they have put into this investigation. I also want to thank the community for their continued support and encouragement to the police department,” said Asbell.

