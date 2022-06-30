Sen. Kaine, Del. Price say state needs more tools to crack down on landlords

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - As residents of the Seaview Lofts wait in limbo, Sen. Time Kaine (D-Va.) and Del. Marcia Price (D-Newport News) said the incident highlights how local governments need more say to crack down on out of compliance landlords.

"I think it's pointing out a potential weakness in state law because the New Jersey owner has been unresponsive," Kaine said following a round table discussion on housing with local community groups on Thursday.

Residents of the 15-story apartment building have been told they need to vacate the building by Friday morning due to ongoing safety issues in the building, specifically the elevators not working or being up to code.

Related: Report details problems with Newport News apartment building's elevators

A building official tells News 3 they're hoping to have the elevator fixed on Thursday and re-inspected. If the elevator passes inspection, the residents will not have to leave, the official said.

News 3

In the meantime, residents are left scrambling to find housing. On Thursday morning, News 3 saw families moving out.

The court order did not require the owner to find the tenants alternative housing, according to the city.

"Unfortunately, in the Virginia Residential Landlord and Tenant Act, the landlord is not responsible for finding alternative housing, and that's something we’ve been taking a look at at the state level," Del. Price told News 3.

Del. Price had sponsored legislation she believes would've helped. HB802 would've given local governments more powers to force landlords to make repairs to properties, but Gov. Glenn Youngkin vetoed the bill, saying it was unnecessary and had duplicative language that already exists in state law.

"The two options that the city has now are to levy fines or condemn the property. Neither of those help tenants, and often times the fines are less expensive than the repairs, so that doesn't help a tenant get the fix they need or open the building back up," said Price.

If the governor had signed the bill, it would've taken effect Friday and Price believes would've been an asset to the people at the Seaview Lofts.

"My heart is breaking," she said.