Sentara Healthcare providing medical supplies to war-torn country of Ukraine

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The country of Ukraine, still under turmoil, may be thousands of miles away, but a local hospital system in Hampton Roads is doing their part to help provide relief to the war-torn country.

Forklifts were working overtime inside a Chesapeake warehouse Friday morning.

Sentara Healthcare's Health Equity and Community Engagement team provided more than $3 million worth of medical supplies to several different charities today. Those charities include Operation Blessing, Somebody Cares America and Feed my Sheep.

Supplies include masks, thermometers and gloves, to name a few. They should be in the country of Ukraine in about a week.

"Our mission is to improve health every day, and that mission that goes beyond borders," said Iris Lundy with Sentara Healthcare. "We really need to take care of our community. They are a part of the community, they are just not right here to reach out and touch them."

"Medical supplies are hard to come by in that region of the world, so we plan to beef up supplies and needs that we will be air shipping and container shipping to [Ukraine]," said Alexander Rodgers with Operation Blessing.

The Tidewater Ukrainian School also received supplies Friday.