Tidewater Ukrainian School working to help home country

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – There’s a Ukrainian School in Hampton Roads, and it’s offering a glimpse into the Ukrainian culture while it’s raising funds for their home country. This, as Ukraine is at war with Russia.

According to the website for Tidewater Ukrainian School, they offer a Saturday school for children in Hampton Roads who are toddler aged and older. It was established by Americans of Ukrainian heritage with the support of Tidewater Ukrainian Cultural Association.

It strives to promote and preserve language and culture of Ukraine through offering classes in Ukrainian language, history, crafts, music, and dancing. Its mission is to teach and guide a new generation of Americans of Ukrainian heritage through classes and special events.

The Tidewater Ukrainian School of Hampton Roads has announced what they’re calling an urgent fundraiser in order to support Ukraine in her darkest hour in the face of Russian aggression.

Anyone who is interested in donating can do so through several means:

-Via PayPal:

tidewaterua@gmail.com

-Checks payable to:

Tidewater Ukrainian School for Support Ukraine Fundraiser to the following address:

512 S Kings Point Rd

Virginia Beach, VA

23452

-Wire Transfer:

Truist Routing number

061000104

Account number

1000206251851

SWIFT Code

SNTRUS3A

-Cash:

Accepted by the fundraiser coordinator, Tetiana Ordono, TUS Director, 808-726-7886.

Charitable Donations: Tax receipts can be provided upon request.

News 3 will be speaking with Ms. Ordono and will update this story.