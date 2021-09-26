Watch
News

Actions

Sentara Healthcare urges flu shots during pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Federica Narancio/AP
Pharmaceutical company Pfizer announced on its website that it had received permission from the Food and Drug Administration that they can enroll children as young as 12 in its COVID-19 vaccine trial. (Federica Narancio/AP)
Flu Vaccine
Posted at 11:09 PM, Sep 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-25 23:20:00-04

NORFOLK, Va. - Health officials stress with COVID-19 and the flu possibly spreading at the same time this winter, getting a flu shot may help reduce the stress on the healthcare system.

"Influenza is one of those surprises. Most of the time we think about it in respect to when we had it growing up. Yeah you’re in bed for a few days but it kills a lot of people every year," Tracey Odachowski said, the director of Infection Prevention and Control for Sentara Healthcare.

Health officials say wearing a mask not only prevents the spread of COVID-19, but also the flu.

"We did not have a big influenza caseload across the country last year because so many of us were masked and not really out in public much due to the pandemic."

According to the CDC, between 9 million and 40 million people develop influenza each year in the United States.

"The flu is spread by airborne particles. Very similar to how COVID is spread. COVID is just a little heavier. The masks definitely help."

The Director of Infection Prevention and Control for Sentara Healthcare recommends getting your flu shot.

"A lot of people think I don’t need to get my flu shot because I’ll be wearing the mask. That’s not the case. It definitely helps but you want to give your body a great protection it can take," Odachowski said.

Sentara will be hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic at several Sentara locations throughout Hampton Roads on October 2.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections