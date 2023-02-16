How Norfolk hospital staff are working to help those impacted by gun violence

NORFOLK, Va.— News 3 is learning more about a program based out of a local hospital that works with victims of gun violence.

It comes after Sentara Norfolk General Hospital said its trauma center saw a record number of gunshot patients in 2022. Doctors in the level 1 trauma center said they are concerned by the increase in gun violence.

In total, hospitals in Hampton Roads treated more than 700 gunshot victims in 2022.

Jessica Burgess, a trauma surgeon at Sentara Norfolk General has worked in the hospital’s ER for 8 years.

"The emotional toll of seeing this day in and day out. I’ve been on for the last 24 hours and have seen multiple gunshot wounds already," Burgess said. "The hardest part of my job is having to tell a family member that they’ve lost their loved one."

Out of 541 gunshot victims treated at Sentara, 91 of those were teenagers.

"It’s unfortunate and this is what we’ve seen nationally is that gun violence is the number one killer of our children," Burgess said.

Angela Parker works with the Foresight Program at the hospital. It's a violence intervention program at Sentara that serves as a support group. The program works with gunshot victims and their families to help them get resources.

"My goddaughter, in 2011, was killed by her husband. He shot her in her right eye. I have been directly impacted. I know what it feels like. I know what it feels like to go to the emergency room and to sit out there and wait for that horrible news," Parker said.

Parker said the Foresight Program works closely with United Way and grassroots organizations.

"If there is any kind of financial struggles going on, we try to help them with that by connecting them to community resources. If there are any gaps in education, we try to get them connected with education resources," Parker said.

While Sentara saw a rise in gunshot victims, other hospitals saw reductions:

The Children's Hospital of the King's Daughter saw 20 victims in 2022, compared to 34 in 2021.



Riverside Regional Medical Center saw 225 gunshot victims in 2022, compared to 227 the year before.



Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital saw 98 victims in 2022, compared to 106 in 2021.



Chesapeake Regional saw 4 gunshot victims in 2022.

To learn more about the Foresight program or receive resources, visit Sentara.