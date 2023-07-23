'She’s a tough cookie:' Portsmouth mother describes 3-year-old daughter being shot by stray bullet

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – — Imagine your child is staying with a relative, and you get a call that he or she has been shot.

That’s the call Jasmine Reid got early Friday morning.

Her daughter, ShaiAnn Coley, was staying with a relative at London Oaks Apartments off Virginia Avenue in Portsmouth when gunfire erupted outside the home.

“She told us that the bullet came through the window and hit her in the buttocks area and then came out through her leg,” Reid described.

The mother tried to meet up with the ambulance and followed it as fast as she could to the hospital.

Saturday afternoon, ShaiAnn was already home, recovering, but when she first got to the hospital, her diagnosis was unclear.

“When we had first went there, they was like you know, ‘There’s a chance she might not be able to walk.’ But she proved everybody wrong,” Reid stated. “She’s a tough cookie!”

Surveillance video released by the Portsmouth Police Department shows several people getting out of a car and what appears to be at least four people firing multiple rounds.

It’s unclear who or what they were shooting at, but police are searching for those involved.

The vehicle police are looking for is described as a Mercedes E-Class station wagon.

Only one person was injured and that was 3-year-old ShaiAnn.

“I don’t understand why we are shooting in a neighborhood where we are supposed to be sleeping,” Reid said. “And you know, getting ready for bed and tucked in. It’s after midnight. It’s crazy.”

Reid hopes that someone will recognize the car or the people in the video and come forward.

“If you seen it, if you know what’s going on, please don’t hesitate to speak up,” she urged. “It’s not being a snitch. It’s called protecting your others, because if this was your child, you would want somebody to speak up for them, too.”

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Portsmouth Police Investigations Bureau at 757–393–8536.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also reach the Crime Line at **TIPS (**8477). Callers can also submit an anonymous tip through the Crime Line’s “P3 Tips” app or visit their website at www.portscrimeline.com.

As always, Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court.

If a Crime Line caller’s tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of drugs or stolen property, they could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.