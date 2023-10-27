'She’s still fighting:' Norfolk mother says 7-year-old daughter hit by car can't walk, talk

NORFOLK, Va. — After a 7-year-old girl was hit by a car while crossing Church Street in Norfolk, the mother of the child is giving News 3 details on the what happened.

Laquanda Shead came from her daughter’s bedside at the Children's Hospital of the Kings Daughters to speak to News 3's Leondra Head.

Shead said her daughter is in critical condition with injuries to her spine, and brain.

"She’s still fighting and making a little progress," Shead said. "We’re more worried about her brain than anything else. She has bleeding on her brain. They had to drill a hole to put something in to monitor her brain."

"She has a fractured pelvis," Shead said. "She’s not able to talk. She has a lot of tubes down her throat."

She says her daughter, 7-year-old Nazaurya Shead, was walking with two older cousins when a car struck the young girl Tuesday evening.

Here’s how the mother describes what led up to the crash.

"They told me when they crossed the street, they got through the first one and then they got to the median to cross again, a truck told them to go ahead," Shead said. "But another car switched lanes and hit her. That’s how she was hit."

Witnesses on scene say the driver stayed until police arrived. As of now, the driver is not facing any charges.