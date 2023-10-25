7-year old hit by car remains in critical condition: Norfolk police

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is learning that a child was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car on Church Street in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

Norfolk Police say a 7-year old girl remains in critical condition.

Police say the driver of a car was traveling on Church Street when the child entered the street, and was hit. The 7-year-old girl was transported to the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters with life-threatening injuries.

One woman on scene said she saw a young child lying in the middle of the road unconscious after being hit by a car.

"I saw a young lady running down the street," Sandy Wellons, a Hampton Roads resident said. "As I got closer, a child was laying on the ground and the child was unresponsive. The child looked to be about 7-years-old."

"Was it a boy or girl?" News 3's Leondra Head asked Welloms.

"It looked like a girl," Welloms said.

For more than an hour, officers searched around a white sedan, thoroughly investigating the scene. Even taking pictures of these small red shoes that lay out in the street.

Sandy Wellons was sitting in traffic on Church street when she says she saw the driver of a White sedan get out of the car and run over to the victim.

"The young lady who’s standing out there now has been on scene the whole time, and they gave her a sobriety test and she seemed to pass it," Welloms said. "She didn’t leave, but there was somebody else with her, a passenger that ran away."

