Shooting at Suffolk church, Teen charged with murder, Downfall of Syrian dictator: Sunrise Brief

Man in custody after shooting at Suffolk church. It was a scary moment for churchgoers at the Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation's Sunday service when they said an armed man approached the podium before a church leader tackled him to the ground. A congregant sat in the crowd before he approached the podium with a gun, according to police and bystanders. Police said the man had targeted a specific church staff member. They confirmed one shot was fired, though we don't know what started it all. Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident. Police took the man into custody, and he is now facing several charges. Suffolk pastor says he tackled man with gun in church

Teen charged with murder of Chesapeake high school student, shot and killed in Virginia Beach. A 17-year-old is in custody tied to the murder of 17-year-old Dejour "DJ" Crippen. Crippen was shot and killed December 2. Police say it happened in Virginia Beach near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Kempsville Road. According to investigators, another teenager is charged with first-degree murder. Police are not releasing the teen's name because they are a minor. DJ's mother says he was a senior at Indian River High School in Chesapeake. The school is currently offering resources for those struggling with the loss of a classmate. It's the 10th homicide this year, and why some community leaders are pushing for change. Teen charged with murder of Chesapeake high school student who was shot, killed in Virginia Beach