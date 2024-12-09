Shooting at Suffolk church, Teen charged with murder, Downfall of Syrian dictator: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Shooting at Suffolk church, Teen charged with murder, Downfall of Syrian dictator
Man in custody after shooting at Suffolk church. It was a scary moment for churchgoers at the Divine Church of Deliverance and Transformation's Sunday service when they said an armed man approached the podium before a church leader tackled him to the ground.
A congregant sat in the crowd before he approached the podium with a gun, according to police and bystanders.
Police said the man had targeted a specific church staff member. They confirmed one shot was fired, though we don't know what started it all.
Thankfully, no one was hurt during the incident. Police took the man into custody, and he is now facing several charges.Suffolk pastor says he tackled man with gun in church
Teen charged with murder of Chesapeake high school student, shot and killed in Virginia Beach. A 17-year-old is in custody tied to the murder of 17-year-old Dejour "DJ" Crippen.
Crippen was shot and killed December 2. Police say it happened in Virginia Beach near the intersection of Schoolhouse Road and Kempsville Road.
According to investigators, another teenager is charged with first-degree murder. Police are not releasing the teen's name because they are a minor.
DJ's mother says he was a senior at Indian River High School in Chesapeake. The school is currently offering resources for those struggling with the loss of a classmate.
It's the 10th homicide this year, and why some community leaders are pushing for change.Teen charged with murder of Chesapeake high school student who was shot, killed in Virginia Beach
Celebration in Syria after the downfall of Syria's brutal dictator. This morning, a sense of happiness and new questions after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's 24-year rule. Over the weekend, rebels advanced into the capital after a swift, days-long offensive.
In just days, armed rebels took key cities, before claiming the capital Damascus.
Russian state media outlets report that Assad and his family fled to Moscow and were given asylum.
Yesterday, President Joe Biden said it is a moment of both historic opportunity and one of risk and uncertainty as Syria pivots from more than 50 years of Assad family rule. The U.S. military says it conducted airstrikes on ISIS targets in Central Syria Sunday.
Israel has deployed forces into a buffer zone along its shared border with Syria, saying it is to ensure the safety of its citizens.Syrian rebels end Assad regime, leader flees to Russia
This morning's weather: Warmer, with rain showers
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says Warmer with clouds and rain to start the work week. Dropping off cold again to end the week.
Don’t forget your umbrella! Showers will be building in this morning from west to east. Expect rain through the mid-morning to midday hours, tapering off this afternoon.
Highs will reach the upper 50s to near 60 today and it will be breezy with a SW wind at 10 to 15.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Hampton Roads bakeries find the recipe for success after COVID
News 3's Blaine Stewart revisits two small businesses that successfully rebounded post-pandemic. Back in 2021, News 3's Blaine Stewart visited more than a dozen small, local businesses to learn how they were surviving the crushing blow COVID dealt our economy.
It's been a couple of years since Blaine's first reports, so he reconnected with two local bakeries to see how they are doing now, learning that they have found a recipe for success.
We met Jen Anglin back in 2021, a couple of years after she ditched a stressful corporate job to launch a small business. Back then, a mask covered her trademark hot-pink-lipsticked grin.
Today, there's no hiding it. In a time when nearly half of the small businesses either cut staff or closed completely, sales at Pound Cakes by Jen soared during the pandemic, and they haven't stopped.
News 3 caught up with Jen during a rare break one morning. Keeping busy with special orders for the holidays with her small, always smiling staff is the real secret ingredient, she says.
She's recently expanded a partnership with Sentara Health, providing baby cakes to newborns at two Norfolk hospitals, growing that loyal customer base.
