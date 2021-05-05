Small Business Week: Virginia Beach boutique readies for summer season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - When you walk into Pixelated Boutique, you're seeing a snapshot of what's going on inside owner Vy Do's mind.

From the clothes to the jewelry to the candles and other products, everything is hand-selected by Do.

"It is very me," the Hampton native admits.

At just 23 years old, Do opened her shop on Virginia Beach Boulevard in the Virginia Beach ViBe District in December. An natural path for the recent college grad.

Sabella, Anthony

"I love fashion, I love talking to women, I love styling people," she said.

News 3 first visited the women's clothing shop in February when it was still just getting off the ground. Three months later, Do says she's still working to get customers in, but has noticed foot traffic picking up.

On May 15, Pixelated Boutique is hosting a pop-up event called 'Vacay Mode,' featuring several local vendors. It's a way to capitalize on the warming weather and the growing number of people visiting Virginia Beach from out of town.

"We're curating selections that are geared more towards vacations and Spring Breaks," Do tells News 3. "It's just really fun and exciting every time we get to put together a collection."

For the most part, she does it all herself, but Do has plenty of support too.

Her dad helped build the store's interior and her younger sister, Livvy, played a big role in getting the doors open.

"She's a freshman in college as well and has been a big part of the business. She even stayed for the semester to help us open, transitioning from the online aspect to having a physical store," said Do.

Do, Vy Vy Do's sister Livvy, a college freshman, took a semester off to help open the doors at Pixelated Boutique

Now with her sister back at school, Do and her small staff are building a business by themselves.

The arrival of Small Business Week this week, a chance to hopefully see some new faces check out what this local shop has to offer.

"It's a great time to support small businesses. It doesn't have to be big. It can just be a like on Instagram, Facebook," said Do.

Pixelated Boutique is located at 315 Virginia Beach Boulevard and is open seven days a week.