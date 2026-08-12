Smithfield police investigating reported shooting

SMITHFIELD, Va. — Smithfield police are investigating a reported overnight shooting in the area of Westside Elementary School, near the intersection of State Route 10 and Route 258, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of West Main Street at around 1:30 a.m. following a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers found multiple bullet casings of multiple calibers and a small amount of blood, police said.

Police have not identified a suspect or a victim at this time.

Smithfield police are continuing to investigate the shooting.

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