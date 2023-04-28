Something in the Water opening delayed until further notice due to weather

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today marks the first day of Something in the Water’s three-day stretch, but attendees will have to wait a little longer before enjoying the festival.

Organizers say the festival has been delayed until further notice. The festival gates were initially scheduled to open at noon.

"Due to rain and high wind gusts, SOMETHING IN THE WATER is delayed until further notice. We will provide real-time updates in the SITW App to let you know when gates open. We look forward to seeing you this weekend," a Something in the Water spokesperson said.

Event personnel told us the gates won't open until 5 p.m.

