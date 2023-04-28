LIVE BLOG: First day of Something in the Water festival kicks off Friday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first day of Something in the Water is finally here!

Thousands from all over the country have come to enjoy the three-day festival at the oceanfront.

This article will be updated with photos, videos and more throughout the day.

Friday's set list is below.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

SOLAR STAGE



12:35 - 1 p.m. - Gigi Perez

1:15 - 1:40 p.m. - Yvngxchris

1:55 - 2:25 p.m. - NLE Choppa

2:50 - 3:30 p.m. - Remi Wolf

4:00 - 4:45 p.m. - Jazmine Sullivan

5:15 - 6:15 p.m. - Arcade Fire

6:40 - 7:20 p.m. - Doechii

7:40 - 8:25 p.m. - Polo G

8:55 - 10:10 p.m. - Skrillex

11 p.m. - Kid Cudi

LUNAR STAGE



12:30 - 12:55 p.m. - Black Sherif

1:05 - 1:45 p.m. - Kitty Ca$h

2 - 2:30 p.m. - Yendry

2:45 - 3:20 p.m. - Babyface Ray

3:35 - 4:20 p.m. - Kenny Beats

4:50 - 5:35 p.m. - Maren Morris

6:05 - 6:50 p.m. - Third Eye Blind

7:15 - 7:55 p.m. - Wale

8:25 - 9:25 p.m. - Kehlani

10:20 p.m. - Mumford & Sons

Friday events

9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Where: Harvest VB Rooftop, 1718 Atlantic Ave STE 103. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Yoga and Meditation session with ZiZi Yoga and sounds by ZUM the DJ. Free and open to the public.

1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Where: Harvest VB Rooftop, 1718 Atlantic Ave STE 103. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Wellness Panel featuring Dr. Keith Newby, Dr. Kristie Norwood, Tyrod Taylor, Tony Lewis, JR. and Danica Royster, moderated by Stephanie Walters. Free and open to the public.

12 pm - 4 pm

Where: On the Beach at 24th Street, Virginia Beach Oceanfront

Black Girls Tennis Club and World Street Soccer invite you to come play at the beach during Something In The Water. It's tennis and soccer on the beach!

3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Where: Coastal Edge, 316 21st St., Virginia Beach VA 23451

Free and open to the public. Celebrate the creative culture, and mysticism of 757 through Music, Fashion, Food, and Art. The event will include a Street-wear/Skate-wear Fashion show powered by Team LAMB; Live music/entertainment;food trucks, and a display of artist boards from Coastal Edge x YELLOW Decks Of Tomorrow.

3 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Abbey Road Pub, 203 22nd St. Virginia Beach, VA 23451

Join Enigma for a sponsored happy hour and learn about UFO studies and science from Discovery Channel star Ben Hansen and 30 year UFO expert Alejandro Rojas.

Helpful links

Something in the Water traffic patterns, road closures, ride-share information & more

Something in the Water: Parking, lineup, shuttle info & more