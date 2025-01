Actions Facebook

Tweet

Email

Read the agreement breach email sent to Something in the Water organizers by Virginia Beach leaders

Posted

Prev Next

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Through a Freedom of Information Act request, News 3 obtained a copy of the email sent to Something in the Water organizers notifying them of the Monday, Jan. 27 deadline to release a lineup and commence ticket sales.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.