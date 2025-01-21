Virginia Beach leaders give SITW leaders 5 more days, another ultimatum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders have given Something in the Water organizers another ultimatum, as the festival planners have five more days to remedy their breach of contract.

It is unclear what time the deadline will be enforced.

On Dec. 31, SITW leaders missed their deadline to announce the festival's lineup and commence ticket sales.

Previous coverage: Something in the Water asks for extension after missing lineup, ticket sales deadline

SITW organizers request deadline extension for lineup

Mayor Bobby Dyer originally proposed an ultimatum in the beginning of January which gave the organizers five days to release ticket sales and a lineup, but city council deferred to give SITW more time in an 8-2 vote on Jan. 7.

“Don’t mistake kindness for weakness," Dyer said when the contract deadline was missed. "This is what I consider a culture of arrogance and disrespect for this council and the people of Virginia."

Starting Jan. 14, the city has agreed to get weekly updates from the festival planners, but they have not received much of an update as the festival's leaders were impacted by the California wildfires, according to News 3's Angela Bohon.

Previous coverage: Why Virginia Beach leaders didn't get as much of an update on Something in the Water as expected

Why Virginia Beach didn't get much of an update on Something in the Water music festival

News 3 received this statement from Virginia Beach city leaders:

City staff has been in regular communication with the Something in the Water team, and organizers have indicated positive progress. However, no updates regarding ticket sales or the release of a lineup have been provided at this time. If the SITW team does not submit an acceptable resolution within the timeframes outlined in the contract, City staff will begin developing alternative plans for the April weekend.



The festival was originally slated for October 2024 with a locals-only ticket sales that commenced on Sept. 13, but later that day Pharrell Williams announced that the festival would be postponed until April 2025.

Previous coverage: Something in the Water postponed to April '25 after start of locals only sale, Pharrell says

Pharrell postpones Something in the Water 2024

"If there is no substantial reason as to why then I can see why people have personal reservations about it," Jamaid Smalls, a Virginia Beach resident, said.

Following that announcement, the city and SITW organizers entered a sponsorship agreement to help guarantee timeliness and organization.

News 3 has been extensively covering the issue, especially due to its major economic impact in the city. Additionally, the festival has been a highly-anticipated event since Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams launched the inaugural SITW back in 2019.