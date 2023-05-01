Watch Now
Refunds to be issued for SITW; Dates to be 'shifted' next year: Organizers

Posted at 8:26 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 20:27:42-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Organizers for Something in the Water said refunds will be issued for admission passes.

Severe weather forced organizers to cancel Sunday's performances.

MORE: Damage reported after NWS confirms tornado in Virginia Beach; SITW canceled

"We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes," according to an Instagram post from Something in the Water. "Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days."

Pharrell Williams also posted on Instagram, saying "we will shift the dates" next year due to the weather.

