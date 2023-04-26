VB Sheriff's Office deploying body-worn cameras ahead of SITW festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is getting ready for a busy summer tourism season, especially with events like Something in the Water just days away.

The Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office is rolling out body-worn cameras to its nearly 400 deputies to crack down on crime.

News 3 Nearly 400 Virginia Beach deputies will be getting these body cameras. April 25, 2023.

Deputies will have the cameras on and in ready mode. If they feel they need to use them, they just have to tap on them twice to start recording.

"It's an important piece of equipment in today's policing and law enforcement," said Chief Deputy Rocky Holcomb. "We love to have this accountability and transparency."

It's an important piece of technology that requires hours of training.

"We've been doing some quick training with it to the folks that have a body warn camera to get them trained up so they understand the operations and the functions of the camera," Holcomb said.

The sheriff's office and the Virginia Beach Police Department will be working hand-in-hand at the festival, ensuring safety and keeping a close watch on any unusual activity.

Tourists, like Alonzo Fairely, who traveled to the Resort City from Mississippi, said he's thrilled to know safety will be at the forefront at the Oceanfront.

News 3 Alonzo Fairely

"I'm excited to hear that they're joining together to make this a nice, fun and safe event," he said. "This is what it's all about."