Virginia Beach police say they are prepared for thousands of people during SITW weekend

With hours to go before Something in the Water 2023 kicks off, Virginia Beach police say they are prepared for tens of thousands of people.

Captain Harry McBrien is the commander of the second precinct - which is the oceanfront area.

He says expect a big police presence - but one that strikes a balance between law enforcement and people feeling comfortable walking around.

“… there’s going to be a lot of officers… you’ll see a very strong presence and that’s what we want we want; people to feel at ease feel comfortable and feel safe,” says Captain McBrien.

Pastors and members of the human rights commission will be working as independent observers to monitor the atmosphere over the weekend.

Perez Gatling is the president of the Virginia Beach interdenominational ministers conference.

He says, “we're praying that the weather cooperates we're praying that people will come out and have a good time, and we're praying that everyone will be safe and that it will be a great event.”

Latisa ward and her family are here for something in the water from Georgia - but the possibility of stormy weather Friday has her re-thinking her plans.

Latisa ward says, “I’ll definitely be here on Saturday and Sunday for sure. I’m not sure about Friday night as far as the weather but we'll just play it by ear.”

News 3 reached out to festival organizers to see if they have any contingencies in place for the possibility of severe weather. We are waiting for their response.