'Something needs to be done:' Smithfield parent reacts to teen injured by hit-and-run

SMITHFIELD, Va. — In 2022, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said there were1,476 pedestrian motor vehicle crashes, which is about a 5.5% increase from the previous year.

Over the weekend, there was a crash in Smithfield involving a 14-year-old male pedestrian. At 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, state police said a teen was walking his motorbike on Benn's Church Road when he was hit by a car.

The report from police says the unknown vehicle fled the scene and the teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. As police continue to look for this person, parents living nearby like Benjamin Agdasi said they are processing the horror of the incident.

"It's a terrible thing," said Agdasi. "I am a father of three children and I feel sorry for the parents of this child."

Agdasi has lived in Smithfield for a year. He said the area is up and coming and becoming more residential.

"You have kids running around playing, so you have to reduce your speed," said Agdasi.

Agdasi, who is part of the Benn's Grant Homeowner's Association says there are others in the community who feel that speed is a problem. There have been lots of complaints about it from residents. Recently the group has tried to solve the problem by implementing speed display boards in the community.

Given this most recent incident, members of the group like Agdasi think it's likely the homeowners association will discuss bringing one to Benn's Church Road.

"I think the group is going to try and do something about it," said Agdasi. "They should. By our next homeowner's association meeting it should be something that is discussed if not taken care of before that."

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact Virginia State Police at (804) 750-8788 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.


