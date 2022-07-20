NORFOLK, Va. - After a recent marine incident deemed the Spirit of Norfolk a total loss, the Spirit of Mt. Vernon ship will accommodate its summer bookings.

Booked guests who were impacted by the incident have been contacted directly to either rebook their experience for a future date, or cancel and receive a full refund.

City Cruises prioritizes the safety of guests, crew members and partners and they are committed to delivering the most memorable experiences,

according to City Experiences spokesperson Mike DeiCas.

They have created rigorous safety training processes and protocols to ensure they meet the needs of guests.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we have received from the community, who have shared their own personal experiences with the Spirit of Norfolk," said DeiCas. "From celebrating birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, class reunions, school events, among others, she was more than just a vessel, she was part of the fabric of this community.”