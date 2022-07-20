Watch Now
Spirit of Mt. Vernon cruise ship accommodates Spirit of Norfolk summer bookings after marine incident

Guest impacted by the incident will have an opportunity to rebook their experience or cancel and receive a full refund.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Edward Wargo
The Unified Command and supporting agencies for the Spirit of Norfolk fire continue their efforts to extinguish the fire and salvage the vessel, Jun. 8, 2022. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Posted at 9:25 AM, Jul 20, 2022
NORFOLK, Va. - After a recent marine incident deemed the Spirit of Norfolk a total loss, the Spirit of Mt. Vernon ship will accommodate its summer bookings.

Booked guests who were impacted by the incident have been contacted directly to either rebook their experience for a future date, or cancel and receive a full refund.

City Cruises prioritizes the safety of guests, crew members and partners and they are committed to delivering the most memorable experiences,
according to City Experiences spokesperson Mike DeiCas.

They have created rigorous safety training processes and protocols to ensure they meet the needs of guests.

“We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of support we have received from the community, who have shared their own personal experiences with the Spirit of Norfolk," said DeiCas. "From celebrating birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, class reunions, school events, among others, she was more than just a vessel, she was part of the fabric of this community.”

The Cruise ship is looking forward to welcoming guests back to create more memories. Reopening plans will be announced soon. For more information visit CityCruises.com.

