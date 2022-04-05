Sports medicine company expanding in Norfolk, Gov. Youngkin announces

NORFOLK, Va. - A sports medicine company is expanding in the city, creating 92 new jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday morning.

The company, called Embody, Inc., will expand its headquarters at Innovation Research Park at Old Dominion University, adding 10,000 square feet to the operation. The company will make a $5 million investment.

“Embody’s growth in the City of Norfolk demonstrates the strength of research and development, higher education resources, and talent the Hampton Roads region offers innovative medical technology developers,” said Governor Youngkin in a press release. “We look forward to seeing this homegrown Virginia company’s far-reaching impact, advancing the sports medicine field in our Commonwealth and beyond.”

The company was founded in 2014 and is developing technology for soft tissue repair.

“Building Embody in the Commonwealth of Virginia and specifically within the City of Norfolk has proven to be an advantage for us,” said Jeff Conroy, Founder and CEO of Embody. “It only makes sense that we expand this relationship as we prepare for significant growth. The advantages for us include access to a technical workforce, strong academic and clinical research partners, our DARPA/DOD partners, and an investor base committed to funding innovation and breakthrough healthcare.”