Stephen Jenkins sworn in as new top cop in Portsmouth

Stephen Jenkins was sworn in as Portsmouth's new police chief during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Jenkins was appointed to the position last week after serving as interim chief. Interim City Manager Mimi Terry appointed Jenkins to the position.

Jenkins started working in law enforcement in 1997, joining the City of Portsmouth in 2003. He was eventually named interim assistant chief.

In July 2022, he was named interim chief after then-City Manager Tonya Chapman fired Renado Prince from the position. Prince had held the position for less than a year when he was fired.

Jenkins, a Hampton Roads native, graduated from Deep Creek High School in Chesapeake in 1992.