Suffolk fire department evacuates elementary school for gas smell

City of Suffolk
Posted at 12:47 PM, Oct 04, 2022
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Fire and Rescue responded to a call Tuesday morning after reports of smelling gas inside Elephant's Fork Elementary School, located on William Reid Drive.

Rescue teams answered the call at 8:52 a.m. and arrived at the school at 8:56 a.m.

After careful examination, units determined the smell was caused by a malfunctioning HVAC unit in the building.

Students were evacuated and sent to wait by nearby school buses and parent vehicles. The Virginia Natural Gas department officially closed the school for the rest of the day to repair the damages.

Suffolk Public School officials notified parents of the incident and school closure.

