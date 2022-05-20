Suffolk girl working through her pain, helping others after she says she was attacked

SUFFOLK, Va. – As Morgan Robinson laughs and plays with her sisters at their home in Suffolk, it’s hard to know just how much the happy and bubbly 11-year-old has overcome in the last several months.

“I feel great today,” Morgan said. “I’m excited.”

News 3 first met Morgan in October after a horrible experience that her mom Shareka Robinson says left her broken and hurt.

“I could see the signs of depression. She had nightmares,” said Shareka. “She never wanted to leave home. Morgan shut the world out.”

Morgan said she was bullied and attacked by a girl during class at King’s Fork Middle School in Suffolk. The fight was recorded and shared on social media.

“I hated when I was all over social media,” Morgan told News 3 reporter Antoinette DelBel in October of 2021.

Suffolk Public Schools never acknowledged the alleged attack. Shareka said the school did nothing to stop the student from hitting her daughter.

Pictures of the aftermath of the alleged attack show Morgan with bald spots and bruises after she says the student, who she didn’t know, threw her around by her hair and stomped on her face.

“The first two months was a heavy, healing process for us both,” Shareka said.

But with support from her community, months of counseling, and trying new hobbies including martial arts, Morgan worked through the pain.

She’s now at a new school and back on the honor roll.

“Once I get in school, I’m so overjoyed. I love going to school,” said Morgan.

The nonprofit Parents Against Bullying (PAB) has also helped Morgan heal.

“We speak every day with just encouragement, information, resources, whatever it is that’s in need to make it better for Morgan,” said PAB CEO & Founder Shant’a Miller White. “Speak up and speak out for help or resources. Don’t feel like you’re ever alone.”

Morgan is now speaking out, sharing her story to help other kids overcome bullying.

And she’s now started her own clothing line, Charming Diva Co., as a way to cope.

“I like fashion,” Morgan said. “I like girly clothes, lipsticks and glasses and clothes.”

Morgan’s working on so many other things right now, including expanding her clothing line and turning it into a nonprofit where she can help other kids who might be dealing with low self-esteem or depression.

Morgan also has a fashion show on June 5 at 3 p.m. at 204 E. Washington Street in Suffolk. Proceeds will go toward starting her nonprofit.