Suffolk murder, abduction suspect was released from jail ten days before slaying

SUFFOLK, Va. - News 3 looks deeper into the background of the man arrested in the Saratoga Street homicide in Suffolk where 30-year-old Caleb Pittman was shot and killed.

29-year-old Preston Davis has been arrested in connection to the murder. We’re now learning that the suspect was released from jail, just days before police say he killed a Suffolk father.

Davis was arrested on Wednesday after a police pursuit along Pitchkettle Road. Police say during that chase, a woman jumped out of the moving car. He's also being charged with abducting her. We’re learning Davis has a lengthy criminal history. According to court documents, Davis signed a plea deal just two weeks ago that allowed him to be released back into the community.

News 3's Leondra spoke with attorney and former prosecutor Todd Stone, who's not connected to the case, on repeat offenders being offered plea deals.

"It’s really more of the evidence that prosecutors have. A defense attorney is going to try to get the lightest thing possible for his or her client," Todd Stone said.

In 2021, court documents say he was charged with abduction, intimidation, and assault and battery. He accepted a plea deal and agreed to plead guilty to one misdemeanor offense of assault and battery against a woman.

"In one of the criminal complaints, there was a witness who observed this man pulling a female by her hair into the car. There was a witness available at the time," Stone said.

Davis’ first felony conviction was back in 2016, a charge of receiving stolen goods. He was placed on supervised probation and avoided convictions for several years. But in 2020, Davis found himself in serious legal trouble.

Suffolk police arrested him for a shooting on Nansemond Parkway in June 2020, a case that was dismissed several months later. But while that case was pending, he was arrested for domestic violence. Davis took a plea agreement, allowing him to plead guilty to one count of unlawful wounding.

"The question is was that person available at the time of court, could they get their hands on them and have them testify in court. The prosecutor could have been hamstrung in putting on a case and that might have forced a prosecutor enter into a plea agreement into something less than what they wanted," Stone said.

News 3 reached out to the Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney, Narendra Pleas, to learn why Davis was allowed to be released on probation.

Pleas said the plea deal was signed due to issues with evidence in the case, saying in part that “without witness cooperation, our choices become very limited. We have to determine if going to trial might result in a dismissal or proceed with a plea that will strive to hold the defendant accountable.”

Davis was released in March of 2021. According to court documents, he had unauthorized contact with the victim and tested positive for fentanyl. Davis was brought back to jail in January 2022.

Davis is currently being held at the Tidewater Regional Jail without bond. He’s awaiting his next trial date.

News 3's John Cowley contributed to this report.