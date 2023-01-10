Suffolk plane crash victims' friend says their friendship crisscrossed the US

SUFFOLK, VA — Eric Anderson said his best friend and un-biological brother, Christian Fauchald, was the definition of a "forever friend."

"He was pretty much the first kid I saw outside when I was 3 or 4 years old. We were together every day since then," explains Anderson.

Fauchald grew up in Hudson, Wisconsin, where Anderson still resides. During his life, he moved out of his hometown a couple of times. Anderson told News 3 that whenever there was a move, he was right by Fauchald's side to help him.

Anderson said that Fauchauld always flew back and forth for special occasions.

Unfortunately, Saturday was his last flight.

That night, Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were called to a small plane crash. Onboard were Fauchald and another passenger.

"It's like a nightmare that you hope the next day you wake up and it's not true and then you see all the articles and everything and it's just unbelievable," said Mckenna Anderson, Eric's daughter.

Christian Rask Fauchald, 54, and Eric John Bergevin, 53, of Edenton were pronounced dead by investigators with help from the Federal Aviation Administration.

As the families of the victims process what happened, the Andersons said it's hard to picture their lives without Christian. Now, they tell News 3 that they're thankful for the memories made.

"If you knew Christian personally, then you are beyond blessed," said Mckenna Anderson.

