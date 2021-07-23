Suffolk Police Department revitalizes Cold Case Unit, creates video series

SUFFOLK, Va. – The Suffolk Police Department is rejuvenating its Cold Case Unit. According to police, it was one of the first in the area when it started in 2007. And though they say they’ve never stopped working on cold cases, they now have a dedicated team to help solve them.

“The majority of these people that investigate these are long retired, some have passed on, so the knowledge that’s in them is all in the file, and the file is very thick,” explained Detective Chris Scherer.

Detective Scherer and his partner, Sergeant Casey Thomas, along with their media relations experts have created the first in a series of videos they plan to release. Sgt. Thomas says they hope to create a new video every other month, highlighting a cold case which she says is five years or older. The videos can be seen on Facebook and YouTube.

“It’s hard for a family to cope with just knowing that whoever’s responsible for this is still out there and was never caught,” Scherer said. “It really drives me to try and close a case for positive closure for the family so they can at least start to heal.”

Anyone with information regarding these cold cases, or any other case, is asked to contact the Suffolk Police or Suffolk Crime Line. You can submit tips online by going to www.p3tips.com or by visiting the Suffolk Police Department website, or by going to the Suffolk Police Department Facebook page. You can also find their entire video on their Facebook page.

You can also speak to someone on the phone by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, 1-888-562-5887.

