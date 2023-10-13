Suffolk school board delays vote on model policies impacting LGBTQ students

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk School Board voted to table discussions regarding the model policies impacting LGBTQ students, citing needing more time to discuss the policies before taking a vote.

The board had a first reading on policies impacting transgenders that are different from the governor’s model policies, appearing to give students more privacy.

Parents and students on both sides voiced their concerns.

"Protecting our transgender students isn’t just a matter of policy, it’s a matter of humanity," one Suffolk parent said. "The rights of a parent never outweigh the needs to protect a student."

Some called on the board to pass Youngkin’s model polices.

"I do not want my daughter, a biological female to share a bathroom or a locker room with a biological male," one parent said.

"I made the decision to remove my kids from the school system and home-school them due to the multiple instances of gender dysphoria being encouraged and glorified," another Suffolk parent said.

The school board voting to delay a vote on policies impacting LGBTQ students.

"We need much more discussion," Suffolk school board member Dr. Dawn Marie Brittingham said.

"I would like to postpone this or table until next month for further discussion," one Suffolk parent said. "It is too blindly of a policy to pass through."

Youngkin’s model policy requires parental notification and permission for counseling services “pertaining to gender.”

A key different in Suffolk’s proposed policy is students may participate in counseling services pertaining to gender. But it states parental consent can be avoided, if the district believes requiring parental consent would pose a danger to the students health.

Youngkin’s policy also says that students shall use bathrooms that correspond to his or her sex.

A key difference in Suffolk’s proposed policy is students can be allowed to use facilities that corresponds with gender identity, rather than their biological sex.

The Suffolk school board says they plan to have further discussions on the model policies in November’s school board meeting.