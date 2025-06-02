Arrest in triple shooting, USS Harry S. Truman returns, pro-Israel rally attack: Sunrise Brief

A man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person dead and two others injured on Saturday, according to Suffolk police. Man arrested after woman is killed in Suffolk on Saturday Derrick Corbett, 35, was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted burder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, six counts use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and three counts of shoot/cut/stab in the commission of a felony, according to Suffolk police. Around 1:35 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting in the 5600 Block of Shoulders Hill Road. Tiffany Corbett was found dead at the scene along with two other people who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive, police say.

Crowds gathered in Norfolk as the USS Stout and USS Harry S. Truman returned from deployment on Sunday. For the families and service members, it's been a challenging nearly nine months away. 'We delivered:' USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group leadership, sailors discuss deployment “We didn’t just deploy, we delivered," said USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group Commander RADM Sean Bailey. The sailors were deployed in September 2024 to ensure regional stability around the Red Sea, primarily by engaging with Houthi rebels in Yemen. Bailey highlighted some of the work the strike group did while deployed and addressed the issues the Truman itself faced. Most recently, in less than two weeks in May, two jets went off the carrier and were lost at sea. With Truman back, all Norfolk-based carriers are now at home, though as of June 1 the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group was expected to deploy during the summer.