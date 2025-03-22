Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford CSG begins big pre-deployment training exercise

NORFOLK, Va. — News 3 is following through, continuing our coverage of the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group's big training exercise kicking off this week.

On Monday, News 3 talked with the U.S. Fleet Forces commander about it.

Friday, News 3 had an opportunity to go on board the strike group's namesake ship, the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, and witness part of the exercise.

"This is a rehearsal and we're going to get it right," said USS Gerald R. Ford commander Capt. Rick Burgess.

Burgess discussed the carrier strike group's training exercise, which lasts roughly a month in preparation for the strike group's upcoming deployment.

He said improvements have been made to quality of life for sailors since the previous deployment.

"Making sure the sailors have operable self-serve laundry machines," Burgess explained. "We wrapped all the doors for the ready rooms with their respective aircraft on there. We just beautified the ship."

Capt. David Dartez, commander of Carrier Air Wing Eight which is part of the strike group, said training has also changed to adapt to what the Navy has been dealing with in the Red Sea since the last deployment.

"A big example is a lot of unmanned aircraft and training against those unmanned aircraft," said Dartez.

Currently, missiles are often used to shoot down unmanned aircraft but that has drawn some criticism because of the cost of the missiles.

It's an issue the Navy is working on.

"We are looking at the cost curve question all the time, just in terms of how we train to employ our weapons systems and always looking at new capabilities we might introduce," said Destroyer Squadron Two Commodore Capt. Mark Lawrence.

As of Friday, the strike group was expected to deploy in summer 2025 to the Navy's Sixth Fleet area, which includes Europe and Africa.