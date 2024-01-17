USS Gerald R. Ford returns to Naval Station Norfolk following extended, ‘very challenging’ deployment

NORFOLK, Va. — Today, the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is returning to Naval Station Norfolk following an 8-month deployment.

The carrier strike group’s deployment was extended following the outbreak of fighting between Israel and Hamas. Sailors aboard the Ford were sent to the Eastern Mediterranean after Hamas’ initial attacks on Oct. 7.

Navy leaders commended the Ford’s Sailors for their resiliency during what they described as a “very challenging deployment.”

“The Gerald R. Ford is everything our nation hoped it would be, and more. I am so proud of the crew, who breathed life into the world’s most technologically advanced warship and stood the watch in defense of our national interests,” said Capt. Rick Burgess, Gerald R. Ford’s commanding officer.

Capt. Burgess continued, “Though extended, we were the right ship at the right time to answer the call, and our Sailors performed admirably.”

Colter Anstaett/WTKR

We will have a crew at Naval Station Norfolk as the Ford returns. This article will be updated accordingly.