Child saved from frozen pond, ice/snow impacts, House vote on spending bill: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Child saved from frozen pond, ice/snow impacts, House vote on spending bill
A child was rescued Sunday after falling through a frozen retention pond near an apartment complex off Sellger Drive, according to Norfolk Fire & Rescue.Child rescued from frozen retention pond in Norfolk
Norfolk Fire and Rescue says they arrived to find the father and child in the water. Several people were seen attempting to help the child, who was eventually rescued and taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for further evaluation.
Authorities have not said what led up to the incident, but reminded parents and caregivers to keep a close watch on children near retention ponds — especially during cold weather.
Snowfall hit Hampton Roads over the weekend, with a majority of the accumulation centering along the Carolina coast; refreeze concerns will keep some organizations and many schools closed on Monday.
In Norfolk, flooding trickled into the East Ocean View neighborhood, starting around 9 a.m. on Sunday. When high tide hits, roads like Pleasant Avenue become somewhat impassable. A concern to consider is the possibility of those puddles freezing overnight. News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth says to make sure you are driving slowly and safely, not just on Sunday, but Monday too.
Live blog: Refreeze concerns for morning commuters, melting expected later today
In the Outer Banks, an unoccupied home collapsed into the ocean during the winter storm, marking the 28th to fall since 2020. This house collapsed near Tower Circle Road in Buxton. Video from the scene shows debris scattered along the shoreline after the structure gave way to powerful waves and high winds that reached 50 to 60 mph during the storm.
The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon to pass an amended minibus appropriations bill that will temporarily fund major government agencies.
The bill received bipartisan support. The final vote in the chamber was 71-29.
The bill now returns to the House of Representatives, which will consider its new amendments for final passage. Despite the Senate passage on Friday, a brief lapse in government funding is still possible: The budget faced a Friday night deadline, and House Speaker Mike Johnson told reporters on Thursday the House will not return to Washington until Monday, which could result in some agencies being shuttered at least through the weekend.
The latest vote comes after the Senate reached a deal Thursday night to fund the Department of Homeland Security, following high-profile negotiations over whether and how the agency should spend its money. Democrats say Thursday's agreement marks progress toward their goals of oversight for DHS. The White House supported Friday's amended bill; bipartisan support is needed for the bill to pass the House again.
This morning's weather: Refreeze concerns this morning, sun to melt plenty of snow
Meteorologist Tony Nargi says this morning will start off very chilly with temps in the 20s and 10s with wind chills down in the single digits to below 0.
We'll see sunny skies throughout the day along with calming winds from NW at 10-15 mph in the morning down to W at 5-10 mph in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid 30s, with above freezing temps and plenty of sun leading to lots of melting snow. Tonight will cool back down in to the 10s and 20s, with mostly clear skies expected.
Tomorrow will start out chilly again but less windy, with winds light out of the S at 4-8 mph. It will be warmer (still below average) in the 40s by the afternoon. We'll see building clouds throughout the day as a weak low pressure system moves towards the region. Tuesday night will bring a line of scattered rain showers to the region, a few flakes may mix in north.
