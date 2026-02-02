Child saved from frozen pond, ice/snow impacts, House vote on spending bill: Sunrise Brief

A child was rescued Sunday after falling through a frozen retention pond near an apartment complex off Sellger Drive, according to Norfolk Fire & Rescue. Child rescued from frozen retention pond in Norfolk Norfolk Fire and Rescue says they arrived to find the father and child in the water. Several people were seen attempting to help the child, who was eventually rescued and taken to Children's Hospital of The King's Daughters for further evaluation. Authorities have not said what led up to the incident, but reminded parents and caregivers to keep a close watch on children near retention ponds — especially during cold weather.



Snowfall hit Hampton Roads over the weekend, with a majority of the accumulation centering along the Carolina coast; refreeze concerns will keep some organizations and many schools closed on Monday. Hampton Roads Closings & Delays In Norfolk, flooding trickled into the East Ocean View neighborhood, starting around 9 a.m. on Sunday. When high tide hits, roads like Pleasant Avenue become somewhat impassable. A concern to consider is the possibility of those puddles freezing overnight. News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth says to make sure you are driving slowly and safely, not just on Sunday, but Monday too. News Live blog: Refreeze concerns for morning commuters, melting expected later today Web Staff In the Outer Banks, an unoccupied home collapsed into the ocean during the winter storm, marking the 28th to fall since 2020. This house collapsed near Tower Circle Road in Buxton. Video from the scene shows debris scattered along the shoreline after the structure gave way to powerful waves and high winds that reached 50 to 60 mph during the storm.

