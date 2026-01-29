Live blog: Wintry weather forecasted to bring significant snow to Hampton Roads this weekend

*** A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 1 AM Saturday to 4 PM Sunday for all of SE VA and NE NC.

Thursday, Jan. 29

9:35 a.m. — With a Winter Storm Watch in effect as of Thursday morning, we're breaking down the difference between a Watch, an Advisory, and a Warning (the most severe of the three).

According to NWS, the Watch means conditions are favorable for a storm event that could be a threat to people or property. These can indicate 3-6 inches of snow within a 12-hour period, seven inches within a 24-hour period. Watches also are issued when ice may damage power lines and trees.

A Winter Weather Advisory is typically issued for freezing rain, but with less potential accumulation. This is not quite as serious as a Winter Storm Warning.

A Winter Storm Warning is the highest cause for concern. Warnings indicate a significant heavy snow hazard within 12-36 hours is highly likely. This also includes the potential for tree and power line damage and a life-threatening combo of snow or ice with wind.

5:00 a.m. — Meteorologist Myles Henderson explains different impacts of this weekend storm's "inside track," "coastal track" and "outside track."

The track of the low will determine how much snow we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow). As of now, the "inside track" is looking unlikely. The "coastal track" would bring us 6" to 12" of snow. The "outside track" would bring us 1" to 6" of snow.

Wednesday, 12:00 p.m. — Forecaster Derrah Getter breaks down snowfall probabilities.

Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

This weekend we’re tracking widespread snow showers. As for specifics, it is too soon to say for certain exactly how much, but there’s a decent chance we’re going to see at least three inches. Snow showers start Saturday morning and last through Sunday morning. Gusty winds could lead to reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

In addition to the snow, there will be tidal flooding with the approaching full moon cycle.