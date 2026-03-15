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2 dead after crash on 72nd Street and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Generic: Newport News Police
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Newport News Police
Generic: Newport News Police
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NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are dead following a high-speed crash in Newport News late Friday night, according to authorities.

Newport News Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:48 p.m. on March 13 in the area of 72nd Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say a 2010 Mercedes-Benz traveling southbound on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed struck a 2010 Ford Edge that was turning left onto 72nd Street. After the crash, the Mercedes struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot, where the vehicle caught fire.

We're told the driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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