2 dead after crash on 72nd Street and Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Two people are dead following a high-speed crash in Newport News late Friday night, according to authorities.

Newport News Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at approximately 10:48 p.m. on March 13 in the area of 72nd Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Police say a 2010 Mercedes-Benz traveling southbound on Jefferson Avenue at a high rate of speed struck a 2010 Ford Edge that was turning left onto 72nd Street. After the crash, the Mercedes struck a utility pole before coming to rest in a nearby parking lot, where the vehicle caught fire.

We're told the driver of the Ford Edge was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.