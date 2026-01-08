CRMC lawsuit grows, VB camp employee arrested, deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota: Sunrise Brief

94 more women have joined a lawsuit, which is now seeking more than $6 billion in total damages against Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC), according to court documents sent to News 3 on Wednesday. The new names brings the total number of women named in the lawsuit to 604, bringing the total amount sought from CRMC to $6.04 billion. Two additional former CRMC executives were named as defendants in the new filing. This lawsuit stems from unnecessary surgeries performed by imprisoned OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz. The complaint accuses the defendants of "enabling former physician Javaid Perwaiz to perform unnecessary, uninformed, harmful, invasive, unlawful, and life-altering gynecologic medical procedures on them and other women, for nearly a decade." Perwaiz misled women about their health — often preying on low-income people who could not afford to seek a second opinion — telling some they had cancer when they did not, according to court records. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020. In a statement sent to News 3, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said, in part, that Perwaiz's actions "for which he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, occurred without the knowledge of the organization."



A 43-year-old man, who was employed at a local camp, was arrested and charged on Jan. 2, Virginia Beach police said Wednesday. VB camp employee arrested, accused of indecent liberties with a child: VBPD David Flagler faces one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to Virginia Beach police. This charge stems from an alleged incident that took place at the Simon Family Jewish Community Center's daycare facility. Court documents obtained by News 3 accuse Flagler of asking a 7-year-old boy — who was in his care — to expose himself. The boy then notified his mother of this incident when she came to pick him up, the court documents state. "Camp JCC is aware that a serious allegation has been made concerning an employee. Upon learning of the allegation, the employee was immediately suspended. Camp JCC is fully cooperating with law enforcement and conducting its own internal review," the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater said, in part, in a statement sent to News 3.

