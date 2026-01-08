CRMC lawsuit grows, VB camp employee arrested, deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota: Sunrise Brief

BREAKING THIS MORNING:
Portsmouth
Deadly car crash on MLK Expressway: PPD
TOP STORIES: CRMC lawsuit grows, VB camp employee arrested, deadly ICE shooting in Minnesota
94 more women have joined a lawsuit, which is now seeking more than $6 billion in total damages against Chesapeake Regional Medical Center (CRMC), according to court documents sent to News 3 on Wednesday.
The new names brings the total number of women named in the lawsuit to 604, bringing the total amount sought from CRMC to $6.04 billion. Two additional former CRMC executives were named as defendants in the new filing. This lawsuit stems from unnecessary surgeries performed by imprisoned OBGYN Javaid Perwaiz.
The complaint accuses the defendants of "enabling former physician Javaid Perwaiz to perform unnecessary, uninformed, harmful, invasive, unlawful, and life-altering gynecologic medical procedures on them and other women, for nearly a decade." Perwaiz misled women about their health — often preying on low-income people who could not afford to seek a second opinion — telling some they had cancer when they did not, according to court records. Perwaiz was convicted in 2020.
In a statement sent to News 3, Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said, in part, that Perwaiz's actions "for which he is now serving a lengthy prison sentence, occurred without the knowledge of the organization."
A 43-year-old man, who was employed at a local camp, was arrested and charged on Jan. 2, Virginia Beach police said Wednesday.VB camp employee arrested, accused of indecent liberties with a child: VBPD
David Flagler faces one count of indecent liberties with a child, according to Virginia Beach police. This charge stems from an alleged incident that took place at the Simon Family Jewish Community Center's daycare facility. Court documents obtained by News 3 accuse Flagler of asking a 7-year-old boy — who was in his care — to expose himself. The boy then notified his mother of this incident when she came to pick him up, the court documents state.
"Camp JCC is aware that a serious allegation has been made concerning an employee. Upon learning of the allegation, the employee was immediately suspended. Camp JCC is fully cooperating with law enforcement and conducting its own internal review," the United Jewish Federation of Tidewater said, in part, in a statement sent to News 3.
A federal agent shot and killed a Minneapolis woman during an immigration crackdown in the city, giving rise to competing narratives about whether the use of force was justified.Woman killed by ICE officer in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the victim has been identified by their mother as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good. Old Dominion University later confirmed that Good graduated from the College of Arts and Letters with a degree in English in Dec. 2020.
"What happened was our ICE officers were out in enforcement action. They got stuck in the snow because of the adverse weather that is in Minneapolis. They were attempting to push our their vehicle and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them and attempted to run them over and ram them with her vehicle," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said. "An officer of ours acted quickly and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him."
After the shooting, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey accused immigration agents of “causing chaos," telling them to get the f*** out.
"What I can tell you is the narrative that this was just done in self-defense is a garbage narrative," Frey said. "That is not true. It has no truth."
This morning's weather: Cooler today, warming to the 70s to end the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we'll have a cooler morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Look for a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Highs will only reach the upper 50s, cooler than yesterday but still above normal for this time of year.
Temperatures will jump back up on Friday with highs near 70 as a warm front slides to our north. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a spotty shower possible.
