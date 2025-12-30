Data center pushback, Hampton Roads toll changes, Trump-Netanyahu meeting: Sunrise Brief

An online petition has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures from residents opposed to a potential data center which could be constructed near Fort Eustis. Newport News residents push back against potential data center near Fort Eustis So far in Newport News, there's no concrete proposal for a data center. In an email, a city spokesperson said "any future land use decisions will be made transparently and with public participation." In October, during a meeting with Newport News city leaders, a site off Dozier Road near Fort Eustis was identified as a potential location for a data center. "The ramifications of the environmental impact, the health impact, the financial impact are just too harmful to ignore," said one concerned resident. "Some things are just more important than money." Virginia has become a major hub for data centers, which help manage and process data across the internet, including websites people use daily. State leaders estimate Virginia has 35% of the world's data centers, with most located in northern or western Virginia.



Downtown and Midtown tunnel toll rates are set to increase this Thursday, according to Elizabeth River Crossing. The changes are in line with an agreed-upon plan between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation. Passenger vehicles will see an $0.08 increase at off-peak times if using an EZPass, and a $0.25 increase if paying by plate. For peak times, the increase is $0.17 for EZPass users and $0.33 if paying by plate during peak times. Rates going across the Jordan Bridge will also increase $0.25 for EZPass users. ERT says the tolls pay for maintenance of the tunnels and MLK Expressway, and help repay $2.1 billion debt from a structural improvement project from 2017.

