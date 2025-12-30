Data center pushback, Hampton Roads toll changes, Trump-Netanyahu meeting: Sunrise Brief

BREAKING THIS MORNING:
Missing Persons
Portsmouth police searching for missing 25-year-old woman
OP STORIES: Data center pushback, Hampton Roads toll changes, Trump-Netanyahu meeting
An online petition has gathered nearly 3,000 signatures from residents opposed to a potential data center which could be constructed near Fort Eustis.Newport News residents push back against potential data center near Fort Eustis
So far in Newport News, there's no concrete proposal for a data center. In an email, a city spokesperson said "any future land use decisions will be made transparently and with public participation." In October, during a meeting with Newport News city leaders, a site off Dozier Road near Fort Eustis was identified as a potential location for a data center.
"The ramifications of the environmental impact, the health impact, the financial impact are just too harmful to ignore," said one concerned resident. "Some things are just more important than money."
Virginia has become a major hub for data centers, which help manage and process data across the internet, including websites people use daily. State leaders estimate Virginia has 35% of the world's data centers, with most located in northern or western Virginia.
Downtown and Midtown tunnel toll rates are set to increase this Thursday, according to Elizabeth River Crossing.
The changes are in line with an agreed-upon plan between ERC and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Passenger vehicles will see an $0.08 increase at off-peak times if using an EZPass, and a $0.25 increase if paying by plate. For peak times, the increase is $0.17 for EZPass users and $0.33 if paying by plate during peak times. Rates going across the Jordan Bridge will also increase $0.25 for EZPass users.
ERT says the tolls pay for maintenance of the tunnels and MLK Expressway, and help repay $2.1 billion debt from a structural improvement project from 2017.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met behind closed doors Monday at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort to discuss next steps for ending the war in Gaza.Trump and Netanyahu meet at Mar-a-Lago
The meeting came as the U.S. pushes to advance a U.S.-brokered Gaza peace agreement from phase one to phase two. President Trump told reporters they want to move quickly but reiterated the agreement’s requirement that Hamas disarm. He warned that the militant group would face harsh repercussions if it does not, suggesting other countries could help enforce the measure.
While Hamas and Israel have accused each other of violating the current peace agreement, Trump voiced full support for Israel.
The talks also focused on escalating tensions with Iran, which announced over the weekend it is at war with the United States, Europe and Israel. Trump warned Iran against rebuilding its nuclear program following U.S. strikes on nuclear sites earlier this year, saying there would be very powerful consequences.
This morning's weather: Lots of sunshine, much cooler, still windy
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says its sunny, windy, and much cooler today. Temperatures will start in the 20s and 30s this morning. Highs will only reach the low 40s today, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. We will see lots of sunshine today, but it will still be windy with a NW wind at 10 to 20 mph, making it feel 5 to 10 degrees cooler.
Another cold start tomorrow morning with temperatures in the mid 20s and a wind chill in the teens and low 20s. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will build in for New Year’s Eve with temperatures falling into the 30s as we kick off 2026.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
