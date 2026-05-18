Ebony Parker criminal trial, 4 safe after Idaho Navy jet crash, USS Ford returns: Sunrise Brief

The criminal trial for Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elementary School who was found grossly negligent in a lawsuit filed by a teacher shot by a student back in 2023, begins Monday. Ebony Parker criminal trial begins Monday in Richneck shooting case Parker faces eight felony counts of child neglect — one for each bullet in the gun a 6-year-old student used to shoot his teacher, Abby Zwerner, in January 2023. Prosecutors allege Parker failed to take action before the shooting occurred. Last fall, a jury found Parker liable for gross negligence in a civil trial and awarded Zwerner $10 million. Now Parker will face a jury again, this time in her criminal case. Local defense attorney Eric Korslund, who is not involved in the case, recently spoke with True Crime 757 podcast host Jon Sham about what to expect from both sides. "I think opening statements will be very powerful as well to let the people know where the prosecutor is going with this case, which I can tell you right now — she knew about it. She could've prevented it. The defense are arguing this was not her fault. She didn't cause this. She should not be responsible for this," Korslund said. For Parker to be convicted, jurors must reach a unanimous verdict that she is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt — a different standard than her civil trial. Parker did not testify in her civil trial and is not required to testify in the criminal case. Zwerner did testify in the civil trial and could be called to the stand again. During that trial, she described the moments after the shooting. "I thought I had died I thought I was either on my way to heaven or in heaven," Zwerner said. Separately, the boy's mother pleaded guilty in connection with how the child was able to access the gun and is currently serving her prison sentence. The trial is slated to last four days but could run longer if needed.

The thousands of sailors aboard the Norfolk-based USS Gerald R. Ford finally returned home Saturday morning after a record-breaking deployment that involved them in U.S. military operations around the world. USS Gerald R Ford Returns The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) and USS Mahan (DDG 72) are the ships arriving back at Naval Station Norfolk. The return of the Ford ends its 326-day deployment — the longest deployment for an aircraft carrier since the Vietnam War. The Ford surpassed the previous 294-day deployment record, which was held by the USS Abraham Lincoln during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Carrier Strike Group 12, which includes the crews of the USS Ford, USS Bainbridge and USS Mahan, were awarded the Presidential Unit Citation, according to the U.S. Navy. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke with news reporters as he welcomed the sailors home. "What the Ford Carrier Strike Group did, and these destroyers did, it's exceptional. Phenomenal. And that's why I was proud to give a Presidential Unit Citation to them for their 330 day deployment all the way around the globe," Sec. Hegseth said. The Ford departed from Naval Station Norfolk back in June 24, 2025, initially setting out as part of a regularly-scheduled deployment, according to the U.S. Navy. The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group supported Operations Southern Spear and Absolute Resolve in the Caribbean Sea. The latter resulted in the U.S. military's capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. In February, President Donald Trump said he was sending the carrier strike group to the Middle East in a move to apply more pressure on Iran. The carrier took part in the opening days of the Iran war from the Mediterranean Sea before going through the Suez Canal and heading into the Red Sea in early March.