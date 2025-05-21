Former teacher child porn charges, Summer Carnival security, the Golden Dome: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Former teacher child porn charges, Summer Carnival security, the golden dome
Former Kempsville High School gym teacher Joseph F. Molineaux III, who was arrested in April for trespassing on campus with weapons, faces new charges following a further investigation, according to court documents.Child porn found in former Kempsville teacher's home after arrest: Court docs
Court documents say investigators allegedly found child pornography — scrapbooks with pictures of minors, including one with a section labeled: "Only 16!!!" — in Molineaux's home. He now faces five counts of possession of child pornograpy, which is a class 6 felony. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found more evidence of exploited minors on Molineaux's phone, showing juvenile females.
The complaint does not specify when investigators believe the alleged pictures were taken, where they're from or who the minors in the images are. His checklist for bail determination records states he has a prior hit and run charge from 1998 and a failure to obey law enforcement from 2002. Molineaux is being held in the Virginia Beach jail without bond — his next court hearing is set for July 24.
Security changes are underway ahead of the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival, which will kick off on Friday.
The City of Virginia Beach confirmed to News 3 that they'll be implementing the following:
- Increased staffing number of Virginia Beach Sheriff Deputies.
- VBPD will monitor Mount Trashmore parking lots, outside the Carnival site.
- Walk-through magnetometers at the Carnival entrance, with private security personnel monitoring entrance.
- Prohibited items include: pets, backpacks, drones, alcohol, fireworks, illegal drugs, weapons of any kind, and glass containers.
- All persons 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian over the age of 25 at all times.
- All minors must remain with the accompanying adult at all times during visit. Limit of 4 minors for each accompanying adult.
President Donald Trump unveiled plans to construct a "golden dome" missile defense program on Tuesday. Some principles of the system would be similar to Israel's ground-based Iron Dome program, which the U.S. helped develop.Trump shares more details about a planned 'Golden Dome' missile defense system
"We have officially selected an architecture for this state-of-the-art system that will deploy next-generation technologies across land, sea and space, including space-based sensors and interceptors," Trump said. Tracking satellites and space-launched interceptor weapons would be positioned in Earth's orbit — the first time the U.S. has deployed weapons to space.
The golden dome is estimated to cost between $30 billion and $100 billion, the Associated Press reports. Trump has requested for $25 billion to be allocated towards this project within the "One big, beautiful bill"that Congress is considering. The system is expected to be operational before the end of Trump's term. It would be assembled solely in the U.S., the president said.
This morning's weather: Soggy morning, temps to drop tonight
Forecaster Derrah Getter says we’re off to a soggy start. Scattered showers and storms roll through for the rest of the morning. We’ll see some clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Tonight we’ll cool to the low 60s. Thursday won’t be quite as wet but there’s still a chance for spotty storms. Highs will be near 80.
Drier conditions return through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. More storms arrive Sunday through early next week.
