Former teacher child porn charges, Summer Carnival security, the Golden Dome: Sunrise Brief

Former Kempsville High School gym teacher Joseph F. Molineaux III, who was arrested in April for trespassing on campus with weapons, faces new charges following a further investigation, according to court documents.

Child porn found in former Kempsville teacher's home after arrest: Court docs

Court documents say investigators allegedly found child pornography — scrapbooks with pictures of minors, including one with a section labeled: "Only 16!!!" — in Molineaux's home. He now faces five counts of possession of child pornograpy, which is a class 6 felony. According to a criminal complaint, investigators found more evidence of exploited minors on Molineaux's phone, showing juvenile females.

The complaint does not specify when investigators believe the alleged pictures were taken, where they're from or who the minors in the images are. His checklist for bail determination records states he has a prior hit and run charge from 1998 and a failure to obey law enforcement from 2002. Molineaux is being held in the Virginia Beach jail without bond — his next court hearing is set for July 24.

