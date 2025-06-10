Hampton double shooting, NCIS discovers body, Trump's response to LA protests: Sunrise Brief

A woman died and a man was left seriously injured following a shooting in Hampton near midnight, according to Hampton police. Around 12:09 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Quality Inn in the 2100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard. Upon arrival, a man and woman were both found with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were transported to a local hospital — the woman later died from her injuries. Based on initial gatherings, police believe the victims were headed towards their room when they were confronted by the suspect. Police say the suspect exchanged words with the victims, then proceeded to shoot them. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying them. Those with information are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.



A body was discovered in the Broad Creek area of Norfolk Monday evening, a Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) official told News 3. Angelina Resendiz's family issues statement after body found in Norfolk A statement was issued on behalf of the Resendiz family, who have been searching for missing sailor Angelina Resendiz since May 29. The statement indicated that they are awaiting the results of DNA testing for the body. Angelina was last seen at Naval Station Norfolk, and her family has been deeply worried about her uncharacteristic disappearance. Officials could be seen after 8 p.m. walking around a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School. In their statement, NCIS wrote that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, writing, "no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time." NCIS says they will not provide further comment while the investigation is ongoing.

