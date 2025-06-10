Hampton double shooting, NCIS discovers body, Trump's response to LA protests: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Hampton double shooting, NCIS discovers body, Trump's response to LA protests
A woman died and a man was left seriously injured following a shooting in Hampton near midnight, according to Hampton police.
Around 12:09 a.m., police responded to a shooting at the Quality Inn in the 2100 Block of West Mercury Boulevard. Upon arrival, a man and woman were both found with life-threatening injuries, according to police. Both were transported to a local hospital — the woman later died from her injuries.
Based on initial gatherings, police believe the victims were headed towards their room when they were confronted by the suspect. Police say the suspect exchanged words with the victims, then proceeded to shoot them. The suspect fled the scene on foot, and police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying them.
Those with information are encouraged to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.
A body was discovered in the Broad Creek area of Norfolk Monday evening, a Naval Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS) official told News 3.Angelina Resendiz's family issues statement after body found in Norfolk
A statement was issued on behalf of the Resendiz family, who have been searching for missing sailor Angelina Resendiz since May 29. The statement indicated that they are awaiting the results of DNA testing for the body. Angelina was last seen at Naval Station Norfolk, and her family has been deeply worried about her uncharacteristic disappearance. Officials could be seen after 8 p.m. walking around a wooded area near Richard Bowling Elementary School.
In their statement, NCIS wrote that they are awaiting the results of an autopsy, writing, "no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time." NCIS says they will not provide further comment while the investigation is ongoing.
President Donald Trump ordered for an additional 2,000 National Guard members to respond to the ongoing immigration protests in Los Angeles Monday.Does President Trump have the authority to deploy the National Guard?
This was done alongside the activation of approximately 700 active-duty U.S. Marines. The president cited a federal law that allows him to call in the National Guard if there's "danger of a rebellion" against the government. Rob Bonta, attorney general for California, told reporters that Trump has "trampled" the state's sovereignty with this action — a lawsuit was filed in response to Trump's order.
On Sunday, over two dozen arrests have been made amid clashes between protesters and police. Tear gas and over 600 rubber bullets were used in an attempt to disperse the crowds that had gathered in LA. Demonstrations, in solidarity with the LA protests, popped up across the nation. Gatherings were held in major cities, such as Dallas, Atlanta, Seattle, and Chicago.
This morning's weather: More storms, continued heat & humidity
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see a mix of clouds today with spotty showers. Highs will reach the mid 80s and it will still be humid.
A bigger chance for rain and storms will move in this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible with the potential for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.
Lower rain chances and more sunshine for the second half of the workweek. It will still be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
