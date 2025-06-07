Norfolk-based sailor is still missing: mother seeks answers in Angelina Resendiz case

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — NORFOLK, VA — A 21-year-old woman, Angelina Resendiz, has been missing since May 29, when she was last seen at Naval Station Norfolk. Her mother, Esmeralda Castle, has traveled from Harlingen, Texas, to Hampton Roads in hopes of finding answers about her daughter's disappearance.

In an interview, Esmeralda expressed her frustration over the lack of information from the authorities. "I crossed state borders to try and get answers about what happened to my daughter, and in response, I was told little to nothing," she said.

Esmeralda described her week-long ordeal, saying that investigators conducted multiple interviews, took DNA samples, and reassured her of their confidence in finding Angelina. However, specific details about the investigation remain scarce. "They assured me they are confident that they will find her," she added.

When asked if there was a possibility that Angelina left without permission, Esmeralda indicated that investigators do not believe this to be the case. “They don’t think she’s just gone without permission; they believe she is missing,” she said.

After visiting Angelina's barracks, Esmeralda reported that her daughter's belongings suggested she did not leave for good. "Her fan was still on, and she had personal items like food and a yoga mat untouched," she noted. Esmeralda also mentioned that no money has been spent from Angelina's accounts since the day she went missing.

The family is worried because Angelina has experienced mental health struggles in the past. Investigators have looked into her mental health history, particularly a period last year when she faced suicidal thoughts. However, Esmeralda emphasized that they believe her daughter's current situation is different.

Despite her concerns, Esmeralda reported receiving little information from NCIS. “I asked them if they have her phone; they can’t tell me if they do or not,” she said, noting that such uncertainties lead her to fear the worst.

In response to inquiries about the investigation's confidentiality, NCIS stated they would not disclose details until they have gathered sufficient and accurate information.

As she prepares to return to her other children in Texas, Esmeralda remains hopeful. She shared a message for Angelina: “I want to see you again; I love you. Everything is going to be okay. One way or another, we will see each other again.”

The community is encouraged to share any information regarding Angelina Resendiz’s whereabouts or to contact local authorities or NCIS.