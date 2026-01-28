License plate camera lawsuit, redistricting ruling, DHS details Pretti shooting: Sunrise Brief

BREAKING THIS MORNING:
Norfolk's Fatehi joins group to prosecute federal agents that break state laws
TOP STORIES: License plate camera lawsuit, redistricting ruling, DHS details Pretti shooting
A federal judge in Norfolk sided with the city on Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging that its use of Flock license plate reading cameras is a violation of Fourth Amendment rights.
In his decision, U.S. District Judge Mark Davis cites other court rulings at the state and federal level which, he said "have almost uniformly concluded that neither taking photos of the license plate of a vehicle on a public roadway nor maintaining and querying a database of ALPR photos constitute a warrantless 'search.'"
Flock Safety, the company behind the camera system, has previously defended the technology's legality. Representatives for the plaintiffs, Hampton Roads residents Lee Schmidt and Crystal Arrington, released a statement following the ruling saying they plan to appeal.
“As abuses of these ALPR systems are mounting nationwide, it’s more important than ever to vindicate the people’s right to security from mass surveillance guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment,” said IJ Attorney Michael Soyfer.
A Virginia judge ruled Tuesday that a proposed constitutional amendment letting Democrats redraw the state's Congressional maps was illegal.
Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. struck down the legislature’s actions on three grounds, ruling that lawmakers failed to follow their own rules for adding the redistricting amendment to a special session; failed to approve the amendment before the public began voting in last year’s general election; and failed to publish the amendment three months before the election, as required by law.
Across the country, the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle has resulted so far in nine more seats that Republicans believe they can win in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats, meanwhile, think they can win six more because of redistricting in California and Utah. Virginians for Fair Elections, a campaign that supports the redistricting resolution, said in a statement that it expects an appeal.
Two federal officers fired shots during an encounter that killed ICU nurse Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, a Customs and Border Protection official told Congress in a notice sent Tuesday.
The notice said one Border Patrol officer fired his Glock and a CBP officer fired his, according to a notification to Congress obtained by The Associated Press. Although Trump administration officials initially said Pretti brandished a weapon, video evidence showed that was not the case. The footage showed he was carrying a gun that agents pulled from him moments before he was shot.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump questioned why Pretti had a gun, prompting some pushback. He continued to stand by those remarks.
“You can't have guns. You can't walk in with guns. You just can't. You can't walk in with guns. You can't do that. But it's just a very unfortunate incident,” Trump said.
While Department of Homeland Security officials, including Kristi Noem, quickly defended the agents, Trump would not say Tuesday whether the shooting was justified. The president said a "big investigation" will be conducted moving forward.
This morning's weather: Cold stretch continues, Snow and wind this weekend
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we've got another cold morning with temperatures in 20s and a wind chill in the teens. Highs will return to the mid 30s today. Expect partly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.
Still cold for the rest of the week. Highs will remain in the low 30s Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will drop to the teens and 20s. We will see more sunshine on Thursday with clouds building in on Friday.
We are watching another chance for wintry weather this weekend as an area of low-pressure develops to our south and slides up the East Coast. The track of the low will determine how much snow we see (closer to the coast, more snow, away from the coast, less snow). This system will also bring us very strong winds (gusts to 40+ mph) and a risk for tidal/coastal flooding.
Traffic map:
