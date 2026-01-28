License plate camera lawsuit, redistricting ruling, DHS details Pretti shooting: Sunrise Brief

A federal judge in Norfolk sided with the city on Tuesday in a lawsuit alleging that its use of Flock license plate reading cameras is a violation of Fourth Amendment rights. In his decision, U.S. District Judge Mark Davis cites other court rulings at the state and federal level which, he said "have almost uniformly concluded that neither taking photos of the license plate of a vehicle on a public roadway nor maintaining and querying a database of ALPR photos constitute a warrantless 'search.'" Flock Safety, the company behind the camera system, has previously defended the technology's legality. Representatives for the plaintiffs, Hampton Roads residents Lee Schmidt and Crystal Arrington, released a statement following the ruling saying they plan to appeal. “As abuses of these ALPR systems are mounting nationwide, it’s more important than ever to vindicate the people’s right to security from mass surveillance guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment,” said IJ Attorney Michael Soyfer.



A Virginia judge ruled Tuesday that a proposed constitutional amendment letting Democrats redraw the state's Congressional maps was illegal. Tazewell Circuit Court Judge Jack Hurley Jr. struck down the legislature’s actions on three grounds, ruling that lawmakers failed to follow their own rules for adding the redistricting amendment to a special session; failed to approve the amendment before the public began voting in last year’s general election; and failed to publish the amendment three months before the election, as required by law. Across the country, the unusual mid-decade redistricting battle has resulted so far in nine more seats that Republicans believe they can win in Texas, Missouri, North Carolina and Ohio. Democrats, meanwhile, think they can win six more because of redistricting in California and Utah. Virginians for Fair Elections, a campaign that supports the redistricting resolution, said in a statement that it expects an appeal.

