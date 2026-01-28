Norfolk's Fatehi joins group to prosecute federal agents that break state laws

Nine progressive prosecutors from across the country have formed a new coalition aimed at pursuing charges for federal agents who violate state laws.

Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi is among the group, he also said a Portsmouth prosecutor will join the coalition. He is expected to release more information later this morning.

Fatehi said the group is called the Federation Against Federal Overreach.

This group was formed due to "growing concerns about warrantless entries, unlawful detentions, and coercive enforcement tactics by federal agents," according to a news release reported on by the New York Times.

The coalition was created after two protesters were killed by federal officers in Minneapolis on two separate occasions earlier this month. While Department of Homeland Security officials, including Kristi Noem, quickly defended the federal agents involved in the deadly shooting of 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, President Donald Trump would not say Tuesday whether the shooting was justified.

The president said a "big investigation" will be conducted moving forward.

Along with several cities in Virginia, prosecutors from Dallas, Austin, Pima County in Arizona, and Philadelphia will comprise the coalition, the New York Times reports.

